Shah Rukh Khan Is Beaming With Pride As His Little Kiddo, AbRam Draws a Cartoony Version of Him!

Shah Rukh Khan, as an actor, is magical on the silverscreen, but at the same time, he is also a doting dad to his three kids Suhana, Aryan and little AbRam. The superstar who was last seen on the celluloid in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film, Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma has not yet announced his next project, which fans are waiting with bated breath. Meanwhile, as the My Name Is Khan star is on a so-called break from work, he is enjoying the free time with his family and often teases one and all with some gems on his Instagram account. And guess what, Monday was no different. Shah Rukh Khan Learnt Something Beautiful From His Son AbRam and the Advice Will Come In Handy When You Are Feeling Blue.

SRK took to the photo and video sharing app and shared a drawing courtesy AbRam. While the sketch is just a cartoony figure, the emotions behind the same is what Shah Rukh Khan cannot get over with. Right from the colours used to the crayon effect, just like SRK, we also are going aww by looking at the picture. "My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason....," a part of his post read. Shah Rukh Khan is a Proud Father as he Flaunts Son AbRam's Gold Medal Win (View Pics).

Check Out The Drawing By SRK's Kid, AbRam Below:

Must say, Shah Rukh Khan's kiddo seems to be one creative chap. As if you remember, the actor had earlier shared photos of AbRam which saw him winning bronze at the sports day and also a gold one at a karate competition. Talented kid and how! AbRam was born in 2013 and is regular on SRK's profile. Stay tuned!