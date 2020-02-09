Shah Rukh Khan is a Proud Father as he Flaunts Son AbRam's Gold Medal Win (View Pics)

AbRam bags a gold medal in Taekwondo competiton (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan is a doting daddy and more than that, he's immensely proud of his three kids. He's even vocal about how much he misses his children when they are away and why there's so much to learn from them. While Aryan and Suhana are busy with their studies in the US, AbRam is the one who has SRK by his side all the time. And considering the actor had no projects to work on last year, he completely devoted his time to family alone. The actor's youngest son is already learning Taekwondo and daddy dearest is super proud of his recent achievement.

You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired! pic.twitter.com/pyHvJ1WVts — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 9, 2020

Shah Rukh took to his social media accounts to share pictures of AbRam from his Taekwondo competition where he won a gold medal. "You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It's a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired!" he tweeted while flaunting his kiddo's gold medal win. Sometimes you don't have to show the pride you feel, it's just evident in the way you speak or write in this case.

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier revealed how he thinks AbRam is very much like him. "You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way," he captioned while sharing his picture with him. Well, we do agree with him on this.