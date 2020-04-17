Shah Rukh Khan is the Reason Why 'Main Hoon Na' Sequel Never Happened - Read Deets

Shah Rukh Khan. Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao in Main Hoon Na (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Farah Khan's directorial debut was a big success as the box office. While we all fell in love with Shah Rukh Khan's Major Ram Sharma, it was Sushmita Sen as his chemistry teacher, Chandni Chopra that eventually won our hearts and made boys go weak in their knees. Though the actress is missing from the Bollywood scenario for the longest of time, she was keen on starring in her film's sequel and Farah even had an idea on its second instalment. However, the project was shot down like a shooting star and you can blame Shah Rukh Khan for it.

As per Rajeev Masand's column in the Open magazine, Sushmita would always prompt Farah to come up with a sequel to Main Hoon Na and the director was even ready with an idea. However, film's star and even producer, SRK took no interest in the sequel and she had to drop the idea. Well, probably this was a thing of the past and he can greenlight the sequel today. It still sounds like a wise idea. Mumbai Police Uses Shah Rukh Khan's 'Matrix' Inspired Scene from Main Hoon Na to Explain the Importance of Using Masks.

Sushmita in her earlier interaction with Rajeev Masand had elaborated on why she thinks Main Hoon Na sequel would make sense today. She believed it's the right time and there's no better franchise than that one to have its second instalment. Let's keep hoping that Shah Rukh has a change of mind, 'cos honestly, that's the only thing we can do. Rest everything is in his hands.