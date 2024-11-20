It is nearly impossible not to fall in love with Shah Rukh Khan. The King of Bollywood has charmed everyone, and Niki Aneja is no exception. Recently, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress shared some stories related to Shah Rukh Khan. Known for her roles in shows like Astitva, Sea Hawks, and Gharwali Baharwali, Niki opened up about a traumatic chapter of her life. She experienced a horrific accident on the set of her TV show when a car ran over her, and Shah Rukh Khan visited her in Hospital and helped her identify the driver. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan Step Out to Cast Their Votes in Maharashtra Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Helps Identify the Driver Behind Niki Aneja’s Accident

During the interview, she explained how the accident happened. After being admitted to the hospital and given morphine, she saw Shah Rukh Khan instead of her husband, Sonny Walia. She revealed that Shah Rukh Khan visited her late at night to offer support and assistance. She recalled saying, 'Sonny, you look like Shah Rukh.' Shah Rukh Khan replied, 'I am so sorry, 12 baj gaye raat ko q ki paparazzi thi niche, I was waiting for them to leave. Main raat ko hi aa sakta hoon.' (I am so sorry, it’s midnight because there were paparazzi downstairs. I was waiting for them to leave. I could only come at night.) He then asked, 'Were you hit by a red Maruti van?' To which Niki said, 'Yes.' She revealed that it was Shah Rukh, who informed her about the identity of the driver responsible for the accident, sharing that he had seen the individual learning to drive just hours before the incident.

Shah Rukh Khan shared that on the day of the accident, he had spotted the same red Maruti van at Film City. He told Niki that while heading to shoot for Devdas, he saw the van being used to teach someone how to drive and had to wait for 10 minutes because there was no room to pass. ‘It’s a Special Day’: Shah Rukh Khan Announces Son Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut With Netflix Series, Red Chillies’ Production Set for 2025 Release.

Niki Aneja Reveals How Shah Rukh Helped Identify the Driver After Her Accident

She shared that she had the opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan on international stage shows and was even cast as the lead actress in Yes Boss.

