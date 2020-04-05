Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Stands in Their Balcony With a Lego Diya to Support PM Modi's '9 PM, 9 Minute' Call, Gauri Khan Shares the Adorable Video!

Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam, Gauri Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As India battles the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities have been doing their bit by being supportive of government initiatives and also making donations for relief efforts amid this crisis. While the country remains to be on a lockdown until April 14, recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed all Indian citizens to shut their lights at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday, April 5 so as to stand united against the darkness of COVID-19. Several celebrities from Bollywood as well as South came in support of this and made sure to light up candles and lamps on Sunday, April 5. Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and many others took to social media to show their support for this initiative. Shah Rukh Khan Shares a Positive Post About Spending Time With Loved Ones Amid Lockdown With an Unrelated But Amazing Selfie!

We got to see some gorgeous visuals as many celebrities shared videos from their balconies to show how the city lit up with candles and lamps for this. They also posted some amazing positive messages on finding the light at the end of this tunnel. While Shah Rukh Khan did not post a picture of himself with the candles, his wife Gauri Khan made sure to give us a glimpse of the Khan household's balcony where their youngest son AbRam was seen holding a diya. Sharing te post, Gauri wrote, "Lego Dia." Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer-Deepika and Other Celebs Light Candles for PM Narendra Modi's '9 PM 9 Minutes' Appeal to Stand United Against COVID-19 Darkness.

It was indeed lovely to see AbRam's amazing gesture to help fight the darkness brought by COVID-19 outbreak across the globe. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have already been in the news for their extraordinary efforts to help in the relief efforts for coronavirus in India. Apart from donations to the Maharashtra government and the PM Cares fund, the couple recently also offered their office space as quarantine facility to the BMC. The actor has been receiving immense praises from his fans all over for all these gestures.