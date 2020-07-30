Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is not only the hero in reel, but even in real he is the hero for those thousands who received help from the actor amid coronavirus lockdown. Sood helped the migrants, students, medical professionals and other needy people who were stranded at various locations and couldn’t reach home. From arrangi.ng tickets to transportation to providing all the necessary things, Sood was like a saviour to many of them in this hour of crisis. He has also provided safety kits and ration items and done the needful. On the occasion of Sonu Sood’s 47th birthday, fans have extended heartwarming birthday wishes to the ‘Real Hero’ on Twitter. Sonu Sood Birthday Special: How the Dabangg Actor Emerged as a Messiah During COVID-19 Pandemic.

There many fans who have thanked Sonu Sood for being like a guardian angel to the needy. From sharing his pictures to penning thoughtful messages, fans are thanking this Bollywood actor for helping them. Some of them have even edited his pictures and made him look like a superhero in films. That is indeed very sweet of all the fans. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by fans for Sonu Sood on his special day! Sonu Sood Arranges Charter Flight for Indian Students Stranded in Kyrgyzstan amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Real Hero

The Best Forever

#HBDRealHeroSonuSood

Man With Golden Heart

Wishing Good Health & Happiness

An Inspiration

Sonu Sood has also decided to make this birthday a special one by organising medical camps across the country. Considering the safety of each and every individual and by maintaining social distancing, this camp will be organised for around 50,000 people and it will be free of cost.

