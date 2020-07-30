Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is not only the hero in reel, but even in real he is the hero for those thousands who received help from the actor amid coronavirus lockdown. Sood helped the migrants, students, medical professionals and other needy people who were stranded at various locations and couldn’t reach home. From arrangi.ng tickets to transportation to providing all the necessary things, Sood was like a saviour to many of them in this hour of crisis. He has also provided safety kits and ration items and done the needful. On the occasion of Sonu Sood’s 47th birthday, fans have extended heartwarming birthday wishes to the ‘Real Hero’ on Twitter. Sonu Sood Birthday Special: How the Dabangg Actor Emerged as a Messiah During COVID-19 Pandemic.

There many fans who have thanked Sonu Sood for being like a guardian angel to the needy. From sharing his pictures to penning thoughtful messages, fans are thanking this Bollywood actor for helping them. Some of them have even edited his pictures and made him look like a superhero in films. That is indeed very sweet of all the fans. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by fans for Sonu Sood on his special day! Sonu Sood Arranges Charter Flight for Indian Students Stranded in Kyrgyzstan amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Real Hero

To Real Hero @SonuSood 🙏❤ The Man Who Always Stands For People ✊ Wiss you Happy Birthday sir..........#HappyBirthdaySonuSood #HBDRealHeroSonuSood pic.twitter.com/LxWpLZls7b — Maruti Astagi (@10953d52fc074be) July 30, 2020

The Best Forever

#HBDRealHeroSonuSood

Wishing the REAL HERO @SonuSood sir a very happy birthday On his birthday a small art done by me #HBDRealHeroSonuSood #HappyBirthdaySonuSood pic.twitter.com/q22AL0R5Yu — 𝔸𝔹ℍ𝕀𝕊ℍ𝔼𝕂 𝕂𝕆ℕ𝔸𝔾𝔸𝕃𝕃𝔸 (@AbhishekKonaga1) July 30, 2020

Man With Golden Heart

💓ly Wishing Blissful Birthday To An Altruistic, Man With Golden Heart, Real Hero & Proud Of India @SonuSood Sir I Will Never Be Able To Forget The Love & Support U Hav Given 2 Our People During This Panademic Situation Jai Hind🇮🇳🙏❤️ #HBDRealHeroSonuSood #HappyBirthdaySonuSood pic.twitter.com/JUtX2p6Dzy — Nirmal Kumar Das (@DasDada_) July 30, 2020

Wishing Good Health & Happiness

Happy birthday to Real Life Hero, Man With Golden Heart #SupermanSonu @SonuSood We Prey For Your Good Health, Happiness & Long Life..#HBDRealHeroSonuSood #HappyBirthdaySonuSood pic.twitter.com/YVfaxoR7j0 — Venus Patel (@VinasSmile) July 30, 2020

An Inspiration

Birthday wishes to @SonuSood ji. My heartfelt gratitude to him for his efforts to help people in need during the pandemic. He's an inspiration to us all & has won the hearts of millions through his acts of kindness.May god bless with good health &happiness.#HappyBirthdaySonuSood pic.twitter.com/9LSLMmNh1r — Swetha Kesineni (@KesineniSwetha) July 30, 2020

Sonu Sood has also decided to make this birthday a special one by organising medical camps across the country. Considering the safety of each and every individual and by maintaining social distancing, this camp will be organised for around 50,000 people and it will be free of cost.

