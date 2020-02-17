Sooryavanshi: The Trailer of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Next to Drop on March 2, 2020?

Sooryavanshi trailer to drop on this day? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's collaboration makes Sooryavanshi the most anticipated release of 2020. The film that also stars Katrina Kaif will hit the screens on March 27 and ideally, the film trailer should hit the social media next week. Usually, the makers try and release the film's trailer at least a month in advance before the film's release but when it comes to Rohit Shetty and team, they believe a 25-day window would be enough for the film's promotional activities. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Is the Most Anticipated Indian Film of 2020 As per IMDb.

As per new reports in Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of Akshay and Katrina's cop drama will drop on March 2. The makers had earlier zeroed on February 27 as the film's trailer release date but Akshay got a bit superstitious and decided to push forward the date. A source close to the actor and project in his conversation with the same web portal revealed the reason why the actor prefered going for this new date. "Akshay Kumar's lucky number is 9. The date 02-03-2020 adds up to 9. As a result, he is keen to get the trailer out on this day. Even February 27 was selected for the same reason for the launch. The previous Akshay Kumar’s film, Good Newwz, released on December 27 and its trailer was out on November 18. Also, the trailer of his 2019 Independence Day release Mission Mangal was also out on July 28. All these dates add up to 9. So, he wants to continue with this tradition." Rohit Shetty Gets Simmba, Singham And Sooryavanshi To Give A Shout-out To Will Smith And Martin Lawrence's Bad Boys For Life (Watch Video).

Sooryavanshi is special on so many levels. The movie belongs to Rohit Shetty's cop universe where the director plans on making a full-fledged action drama with Ajay Devgn's Singham, Ranveer Singh's Simmba and finally Akshay's Sooryavanshi. The other two actors are already making appearances in Akshay's next and together the trio is expected to set your screens on fire. We're so looking forward to it.