The probe into rising star Sushant Singh Rajput's death has led to the arrest of one more person. After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case from Mumbai Police, a drug angle was exposed by the

Enforcement Directorate. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was involved and the officials arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda on Friday after a long investigation. On Saturday, as per reports, NCB has arrested Dipesh Sawant, the late actor's househelp. Showik is Sushants girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty's brother and Samuel used to manage the actor's house, and continued to be a close friend. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Two 'Drug Peddlers' Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar Held by NCB Seek Bail.

Showik and Miranda will remain under the body's custody until September 9. They were arrested by the NCB under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Sections 20(b), 28, 29, 27(A) for illegal possession and transportation of banned drugs. Showik will be confronted with his sister on September 6.

Dipesh used to live on a lower floor in the duplex flat rented by Sushant. He was present at the residence along with Sidharth Pithani, Keshav Bachner on the night when the actor died. Dipesh was interrogated on Friday. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Showik Chakraborty, Brother of Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda Sent to NCB Custody Till September 9.

"Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB for his role in procuring & handling of drugs. He has been arrested based on statements & digital evidence. He will be produced before court tomorrow at 11 am. Cross-examination of arrested people underway," Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, told the media.

As per a report, NCB has recorded his statement under section 67 of the NDPS Act. He will be produced before Esplanate Court at 11 am on Sunday.

