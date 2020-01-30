Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan's Dance Flick Enters Rs 50 Crore Club

Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi in Street Dancer 3D (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D has crossed the 50-crore mark at the box office. The dance film directed by Remo D'Souza has managed to pull the young crowd to the theatres. And the proof to that is the rapidly growing box office collection. In just 6 days, the dance drama has managed to collect Rs 53.34 crore at the ticket windows. The film is already halfway on its journey towards the 100 crore club. Panga Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's Sports Drama Crawls to Rs 19.83 Crore.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#StreetDancer3D continues to slide downwards... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr. Total: ₹ 53.34 cr. #India biz."

Street Dancer 3D Collections

However, it has to be noted that the film is not collecting as much as expected by the makers. A larger response was expected at the ticket windows. But, with this pace, it won't be surprising if the makers get some hope get the tag of 'superhit.'

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut's boxing drama, Panga, is getting rave response from the critics and the cine lovers. But that is definitely not reflecting on the box office collections. The film did not even cross Rs 20 crore in these six days, despite a substantial amount of mouth publicity of the same. With both the films surprisingly being slow at the ticket windows, it has to be seen how the new release of Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman affects the collections further. Stay tuned.