Sunny Leone has shared a picture kissing her husband Daniel Weber on Holi. Sunny posted the picture on Instagram, also sharing her Holi celebrations with her children -- Noah, Asher and Nisha. "The best Holi with family!! Nothing pretty or delicate about it. Holi 2021: Hrithik Roshan Celebrates ‘Triumph of Good Over Evil’, Shares Greetings to His Fans (View Post).

Nisha, Asher and Noah unleashed and did what they are supposed to! Just had fun! God bless you all and hope your lives are always full of colour," she wrote as caption. Holi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Mahesh Babu Wish Everyone On This Day With A Stay At Home Message (View Pics).

Checlk Out Sunny Leone's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show called Anamika, which is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt. She is currently busy shooting in Kerala for the reality show MTV Splitsvilla.

