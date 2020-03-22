Sunny Leone Extends Her Support to PM Modi’s #JanataCurfew Initiative, Says ‘Stay Safe Don’t Be Stupid’

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic is giving sleepless nights to one and all across the globe. To calm down the citizens a bit, India's PM Narendra Modi has imposed Janata Curfew on March 22 in the nation with an aim to stay away from the deadly virus. Till now, not just common peeps, even many Bollywood celebs have extended their support to the Prime Minister's complete lockdown initiative. Now, joining the movement is none other than the Baby Doll of Bollywood, Sunny Leone who recently shared a picture of herself and gave a reminder to her fans to practise social distancing. Junta Curfew: Smriti Irani Initiates a Fun #TwitterAntakshari and Karan Johar Sings The 'Wrong' Song!

In the shared photo, we can see Sunny standing all 'lonely' at an unknown venue hinting at the point to stay safe, by staying self-isolated. "Continue Social Distancing, Stay safe !!! Don’t be stupid !!!! #JantaaCurfew Sunday, March 22!!!! #fightcoronavirus," she wrote. Talking about Leone, she is one socially active person and always makes sure to educate her fans via Twitter and Instagram. Sunny Leone's Sexy Turn in This Blue Dress Will Drive Your Blues Away (See Pics).

Check Out Sunny Leone's Tweet Below:

Continue Social Distancing 😊 Stay safe !!! Don’t be stupid !!!! #JantaaCurfew Sunday March 22!!!! #fightcoronavirus💪 pic.twitter.com/oRV5LAsXVa — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 22, 2020

Right from Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn to Kamal Haasan many celebs from the entertainment genre have urged their fans to follow the Janata Curfew. The WHO-declared pandemic has also created a stir in India wherein the positive cases have crossed 280. Well, in a situation this scary it's important that influential celebs like Sunny come out and express their opinion. Stay tuned!