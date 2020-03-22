Junta Curfew: Smriti Irani Initiates a Fun #TwitterAntakshari and Karan Johar Sings The 'Wrong' Song!

Karan Johar, Smriti Irani (Photo Credits: Instagram, PTI)

It is the 'Junta Curfew' day in India! In order to curb the coronavirus health scare, PM Narendra Modi has declared a nation-wide curfew from 7am to 9 pm. That simply means that we have nowhere to go except for our different social media accounts. As kids we all are used to playing Antakshari in free time. Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani knows this well! Hence, she started a thing called #TwitterAntakshari just to get through the time. And filmmaker, Karan Johar is one of the first ones from B-town to participate with "Lag Jaa Gale". But alas, he said the 'wrong' song!

The actress-turned-politician shared a tweet that read, "We are a 130 crore family so tag karna mushkil hai ki next kaun gaana uthayega isiliye sing / tweet a song coz ye apni marzi wala #TwitterAntakshari hai .."

On this, KJO promptly replied, "Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga...with my favourite song...Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......ab aapki bari!!!!." However, Smriti Irani was quick to point out that this was definitely a wrong time to say this track especially in the time when even hand-shakes are not allowed! She wrote, "Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona."

Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga...with my favourite song... Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......ab aapki bari!!!! https://t.co/vklGuuVDdP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2020

Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

Well, well. It was harmless joke but sure a subtle message by Smriti Irani supporting social distancing, once again. Speaking of Junta curfew, everyone has been advised to stay indoors and follow the necessary precautions to curb corona outbreak. Meanwhile, have you decided your favourite song for this 'national' Antakshari?