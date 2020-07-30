TV actress and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has been vocal about the probe into the actor's death. Sushant's family KK Singh filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide and more. Ankita had also posted about the 'truth' getting exposed on social media. Now, the Bihar police has questioned the actress regarding the case. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Ankita Lokhande Reportedly Records her Statement with Bihar Police, Says the Late Actor Was Not Happy With Rhea Chakraborty.

ANI tweeted about the same that read, "Maharashtra: Bihar Police questioned actor Ankita Lokhande at her residence in Mumbai today, in connection with the death case of actor #SushantSinghRajput." Check out the tweet below.

Read The Tweet Here:

Maharashtra: Bihar Police questioned actor Ankita Lokhande at her residence in Mumbai today, in connection with the death case of actor #SushantSinghRajput — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against them, as per Sanjay Kumar, IG Patna Central Zone. Sushant died by suicide in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. He was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra directed Dil Bechara, also starring Sanjana Sanghi.

