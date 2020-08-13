Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has taken over the internet. While the netizens are seeking for justice in the late actor's probe, they are also making accusations on several other people related to him. One of them is his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently being probed by ED. The actress is right now facing massive amount of online abuse due to her alleged connection with the case. However, the dislike just went to another level as a Bhojpuri artist Vikash Gop announced a song on the case. This was called out by National Commission for Women India's (NCW) chairperson, Rekha Sharma. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Seized Mobiles, Electronic Gadgets of Rhea Chakraborty, Brother Showik & Father Indrajit in Money Laundering Probe.

The singer has released two posters with the pictures of Sushant and Rhea, claiming that ever Sushant fan should listen to it. He has used derogatory words for the actress on these posters.

A journalist slammed the posters saying, "Toxic. Bhojpuri music industry needs introspection. The big singers turned politicians should take note of this." The NCW India chairman shared the tweet saying, "This man Vikash must be arrested. Why can't we let law enforcement agencies work when they are already investigating the case. Even if someone is guilty, no one has the right to use such filthy language against the person. Let law takes its course. @DGPBihar @bihar_police." Check out the tweets below.

Read Tweets:

This man Vikash must be arrested. Why can't we let law enforcement agencies work when they are already investigating the case. Even if someone is guilty, no one has the right to use such filthy language against the person. Let law takes its course. @DGPBihar @bihar_police https://t.co/RwlPmM1hZC — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) August 11, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly died by suicide on 14 June, 2020 in his Mumbai apartment. His father KK Singh lodged an FIR in Patna last month against the actor and her family members alleging abetment of suicide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).