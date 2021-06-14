It's been a year since he passed away but Sushant Singh Rajput is alive in the hearts of numerous fans. The 34-year-old Bollywood actor's untimely demise on June 14 last year had left his fans, friends and family in a state of shock. On the actor's first death anniversary on Monday, "We miss you" trended on Twitter along with the hashtag #SushantSinghRajput. Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary With Throwback Videos.

"We miss you Manny. Really one year go faster but your memories still don't go in my heart. Miss you my inspiration #SushantSinghRajput," tweeted a fan of Sushant. "Gone but never forgotten. Still feels like a nightmare, even after a year. We miss you, legend! #SushantSinghRajput," shared another fan. "The smile we lost last year on this day. It was too late for us to understand his uniquness, charishma, pure talent. He was a gem, which bollywood didn't deserve. Hope you're Resting In Peace on the other side SSR. We miss you," expressed another fan. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Clarifies Investigation Is Still On And All Aspects Are Looked Into.

SSR, You Will Never Be Forgotten

Miss You Legend

gone but never forgotten. Still feels like a nightmare, even after a year. We miss you, legend! 💙#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/noDSZ9Lxbr — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) June 14, 2021

A Smile We Often Miss

The smile we lost last year on this day. It was too late for us to understand his uniquness, charishma, pure talent. He was a gem, which the shithole like bollywood didn't deserve. Hope you're Resting In Peace on the other side SSR. We miss you 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/HvJ7kjtNEZ — Ashique Iqbal (@Ashique1204) June 13, 2021

Miss You Sushant

We miss you Sushant, You will always remain in our hearts ❤ Har Har Mahadev 🙏#SushantSinghRajputpic.twitter.com/EC3BS0445b — Gaurav Mishra🇮🇳 (@IAmGMishra) June 14, 2021

The Most Humble Human Being and Down to Earth Just For His Fans

I have never seen any bollywood actor being so humble for his fans... 🥺 We Miss You Bro 💔 @itsSSR#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/YuTr8oKNDZ — | 𝐑𝐀𝐇𝐔𝐋 |™🔥💔 (@CallMeTheDeviI) June 14, 2021

Bollywood's True Talent By All Means

AIEEE 7th Rank Winner Physics Olympiad Owned a LX600 telescope Owned a flight sim Owned land on moon A brilliant actor A genuis and a misfit in the vain world of Bollywood We Miss You SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS RIP Sir#Insaaf4SSR #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/KZidHcAeEm — EL REY (@Utkarsh20739327) June 14, 2021

"They say, the life of the de*d is placed in the heart of living. Sorry I couldn't write the word as it hurts to say or even write it for him, And yes you have taken huge place in our hearts. We miss you SSR," wrote another heartbroken fan. Meanwhile, a film titled "Nyay: The Justice" is being made, which is being touted as a tribute to the late actor.

