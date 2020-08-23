Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, making his fans and family sad. His untimely demise came as a shock to all and it's been more than two months and still, his death mystery remains unsolved. However, now the case has been full-fledged handed over to the CBI and looks like justice will be served soon. It was on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi when the investigation team dug in deeper into the case. Amid this, SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kriti took to Instagram and shared an old picture of the late actor with Lord Ganesha on the auspicious occasion. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late Actor's Friend Siddharth Pithani, Cook to Be Questioned by CBI Today.

That's not it, as via the post-Shweta also said that God is with them and truth will triumph soon. She captioned the post with a god's mantra in Hindi. Even ahead of the Supreme Court verdict and the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea hearting, Sushant's sister was quite active on social media taking the warriors for SSR campaign further. And the latest pic she shared of SSR is pure gold. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: People From Over 101 Countries Joined Sushant's Prayer Meet, Says Shweta Singh Kirti.

Check Out Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Picture Below:

It was over the weekend when Shweta had organised a digital prayer meet for Sushant to seek justice. This one was attended by people from more than 101 countries. Meanwhile, Sushant's last film was Dil Bechara which saw him playing the role of Manny who is diagnosed with a rare kind of cancer. Stay tuned!

