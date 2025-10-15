Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap, who recently grabbed everyone’s attention with his rant about Salman Khan and his family, has now opened up about his relationship with his elder brother, Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker revealed that the two are currently not on speaking terms. He said that despite sharing a close bond while growing up, they no longer talk to each other. ‘Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai Jeevan Apna…’: ‘Dabangg’ Director Abhinav Kashyap’s Sarcastic Response to Salman Khan After Actor Strongly Reacts to His Harsh Comments (Watch Video).

Abhinav Kashyap on His Relationship With Brother Anurag Kashyap

During an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav Kashyap reflected on his childhood days with brother Anurag Kashyap and said that they both went to school together and even came to Mumbai at the same time. Talking about the issue, he said, "Its a personal matter between me and Anurag. Its an amotional matter. A lot of people don't know this, but we grew up together. We went to the sme boarding school in Gwalior, then we went to the same college in Delhi University. We also came to Mumbai at around the same time. We worked in the same industry together, so we are very close."

Abhinav Kashyap Opens Up About Being Repeatedly Beaten by Brother Anurag

Talking about his varying relationship with his brother Anurag, "We keep arguing regularly. Hes teh older one and when he feels that I've made a mistake, he has also raised his hand on me. He has beaten me many times, but I can't hit him back because hes's my older brother. The last time we spoke, I felt he was the one who'd made a mistake, so I stopped talking to him. That's it."

Abhinav’s Message for Brother Anurag

During the interview, Abhinav said that he had a message for Anurag. He said, "I don't get upset over what Anurag says, because he's my older brother. He is also my guru who has taught me everything I know. If I retaliate, my parents would feel bad. All I want to say to him is this - Maine aapka intezaam kar diya hai. Aap ek baar ghar jaayein. Aapki maata ji ne saari purani chappalein, purane bartan ikhatta kar rajhe hue hai aap ke lie. Aapko khoop pesh kiye jaeynege."

Translations: I've made all arrangements for you. All you need to do is go home. Your mother has prepared all her old shoes and utensils to greet you once you reach home." ‘Bigg Boss 19′: Salman Khan Hits Back at AR Murugadoss’ Remarks on Unprofessionalism After ‘Sikandar’ Failure, Questions ‘Madharaasi’ Box Office Performance.

Watch Abhinav Kashyap’s Latest Interview With Bollywood Thikana:

Abhinav Kashyap Reignites Feud With Salman Khan

After Salman Khan fired back at Abhinav Kashyap's allegations in the latest Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the filmmaker, once engaged in a feud with the actor and made more derogatory comments about him. The director also questioned the makers of Battle of Galwan for casting an "apradhi" like Salman Khan for their upcoming war film.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (YouTube channel of Bollywood Thikana). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2025 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).