Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their little Taimur Ali Khan are back to the bay after spending some good family time in Dharamshala. Bebo and Tim had joined Saif at the locale, as the actor was shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police there. Even after the fam has returned home, the talk about their mini-vacation is in no mood to take a pause. As a few pics of the Saifeena and Taimur from their getaway have surfaced online which sees the munching engrossed in a culinary session, specially organised for him. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s Pottery Time From Dharamkot Is Full of Mud and Masti (Watch Video).

After pottery, Taimur tried his hands on preparing something chocolaty and seems like it has turned out to be wow. In the pics, we see the hotel where they stayed organising an exclusive culinary session for Master Taimur Ali Khan and family. Tim in the photos can be seen putting melted chocolate inside the moulds wherein Saifeena look at him. In another pic, we also see the trio posing. Taimur Ali Khan's Ralph Lauren Shirt and Superman Print Mask Prove He's B-town's Most Stylish Baby (View Pic).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyatt Regency Dharamshala (@hyattregencydhm)

Apart from the culinary session, the family also looked stylish and we are in awe. While Kareena opted for a hoodie and jeans combo, Saif, on the other hand, looked alluring in a pair of kurta-pyjama along with a black robe. And talking about Taimur, we went the casuals way along with an apron. So cute. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).