Thar starring Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the key roles is all set to release on Netflix on May 6. The synopsis of the movie reads, "A veteran cop sees the chance to prove himself when murder and a stranger's grisly torture plot shake the walls of a sleepy desert town." The flick promises to be gritty and dark with mysterious happenings. With that, the cast of the movie also looks promising. Thar Trailer: Anil Kapoor, Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Netflix Thriller About Solving a Murder Case Looks Mysterious (Watch Video).

Earlier, while speaking about Thar, Anil Kapoor said in a statement that the idea of the movie was given by his son. He said, "Harsh Varrdhan has a very unique approach and his choice of films are also very distinct. The film was brought to me by Harsh Varrdhan and he was very passionate about the project and he played an integral part in this film coming together." So, if you are planning to watch Thar on Netflix, here's everything you want to know about the crime-thriller movie just in case. Thar Trailer: Father-Son Duo of Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor Unite for a Gripping Thriller.

Cast

Thar stars Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the movie also sees Satish Kaushik, Jitendra Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi, Sanjay Dadhich and Mukti Mohan in supporting roles.

Plot

Thar unveils a thrilling story about murder cases in a village of Rajasthan. The movie is full of twists and turns and dark mysteries.

Watch Thar Trailer:

Streaming Date And Time

Thar will release on OTT platform Netflix on May 6, 2022. However, no particular streaming time for the neo-Western thriller has been unveiled or confirmed it. Thar: Netflix Drops First Stills of Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Upcoming Film (View Pics).

Review

Thar reviews are not out yet, as there's still time left for the film's release. For your convenience, when the reviews will be out, we will paste it here for you'll to read. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2022 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).