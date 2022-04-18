Thar trailer is out! The Netflix's thriller film revolves around mysterious happenings and killings in a village of Rajasthan. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Mysteries and mirages, twists and turns. In the heart of an unforgiving desert, unfolds a gritty thriller, unlike any other." The movie is dark and intriguing and we are sure this trailer video will leave you wanting for more. Thar Release Date: Anil Kapoor, Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Film To Arrive on Netflix on May 6!

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)