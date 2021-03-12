Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are enjoying vacation time. A year of the pandemic had made that impossible for many. Now that the restrictions are easing out, celebs are thronging several destinations to have fun. A few days back, Akshay had shared a few pictures from their holiday and now Twinkle did too. But the latter's pictures come with a note on how to have fewer divorces. It seems the actress and author has cracked the idea. Twinkle Khanna Takes Jibe at a 'Marvel Meme' That Calls Her a 'Little Star' (View Tweet)

Twinkle shared two pictures explaining the before and after process of getting a good holiday picture. In one of them, the couple can be seen smiling broadly for the camera and in the next, she is annoying Akshay to the hilt. She believes if they could always smile the way they do while posing for the camera, divorces can be avoided.

Check out Twinkle Khanna's Instagram post here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle is a witty woman. That's the reason why her books have become best-sellers consistently. Her tweets or Insta posts are just an extension of the same. She always manages to pun on everything which makes them a delight to read. She even made fun of a meme on her that compared her with her husband's stardom with Captain America in the mix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).