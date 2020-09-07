Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna recently took to her Twitter account to share a meme, that mocked her. A meme format which is a scene from Marvel's Avengers movie, featuring Captain America is popular. This meme template was used to crack a joke on the actress-turned-author. She took to the micro-blogging site to take a sarcastic jibe against the same. Tenet: Twinkle Khanna 'Finally' Watches Mom Dimple Kapadia's Film Directed by Christopher Nolan (Read Tweet).

In the meme, her stardom is compared to her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. She shared this meme with the caption, "How do you know if you are a bonafide star? When you become part of a famous meme. #LittleStarProtestsAgainstSizeDiscrimination."

Twinkle Khanna's Tweet:

How do you know if you are a bonafide star? When you become part of a famous meme. #LittleStarProtestsAgainstSizeDiscrimination pic.twitter.com/LPb4zR1Rbe — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 7, 2020

Well, Mrs Funnybones was definitely witty and humorous about it, naturally! Her fans instantly appreciated her work and some even said that they missed her on the silver screen.

Speaking of Khiladi Kumar, he will be soon seen in an adrenaline rush filled episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar. He will also be seen in films like Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom and Laxmmi Bomb.

