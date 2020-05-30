Unlock 1: Cinema Halls Likely to Open In Phase III, Dates To Be Decided Later

Carnival Cinema Empty Theatre (Photo Credits: Twitter)

MHA has released guidelines for Lockdown 5 or Unlock 1, a few minutes back which can be seen as a silver lining for the Indian film industry. As per the guidelines, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools entertainment parks, theatres, bars, and auditoriums, assembly halls might be allowed to open their shutters in Phase III. After being on lockdown since March and after losing a lot of money, the industry can finally have hope now. Schools or other educational institutions might open up in July and then it will be the turn of the cinemas 'based on the assessment of the situation'. From New Seating Arrangement to Safety Protocols, Multiplex Association of India Submits Post Lockdown Guidelines to I&B Ministry

Multiplex and single screen theatre owners had requested the Government to open cinema halls by June 30. They had promised the government that all social distancing norms and guidelines will be followed. Abhimanyu Bansal, who runs the multiplex chain Entertainment Paradise in Jaipur told Mid-Day, “We are hoping that theatres will reopen between June 15 and June 30, once the government approves the guidelines submitted by the industry.” He also said, “At the onset, we might be allowed only 50% occupancy.”

Multiplex Association had even submitted a detailed list of measures that they will employ when the cinemas are permitted to the I& B Ministry. It included measures from new security procedures, to new seating arrangement to deep cleansing of cinema halls. Guess the Ministry has decided to look into the matter.