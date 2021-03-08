Actress Urvashi Rautela feels every industry needs more representation of women, so that progressive change comes along. On International Women's Day, the actress said: "We need women's representation that reflects all women and girls in all their diversity and abilities, and across all cultural, social, economic and political situations. This is the only way we will get real societal change that incorporates women in decision-making as equals and benefits us all." International Women’s Day 2021: Arjun Kapoor Celebrates Womanhood by Hearing to Some Real-Life Stories and Experiences.

"There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise," she added. Urvashi represented India in 2015 Miss Universe pageant and eventually entered the film industry. She will soon be seen in the web series "Inspector Avinash" starring Randeep Hooda in the title role. Rhea Chakraborty Returns to Social Media With Heartwarming Insta Post on International Women’s Day 2021.

In the series, the actress plays Poonam Mishra, wife of Randeep Hooda's character Avinash. She has the thriller "Black Rose" lined up, too.

