Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Showcase Their Crackling Chemistry for the First Time in These New Stills After Coolie No 1 Wrap (View Pics)

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to team up for the first time for their upcoming film Coolie No 1 and the excitement surrounding the same has been extremely high among their fans. The film will be a remake of David Dhawan's famed 1995 film by the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. While we have been seeing pictures and videos from the sets of the film, fans were hoping to catch a glimpse of what Varun and Sara's chemistry will look like in the film and well, lucky for them, Varun and Sara posted a few new stills that will sure pique everyone's interest. Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Sara Ali Khan Looks Exquisite As She Walks the Ramp for Designer Duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla (View Pics).

The new stills feature Varun and Sara in a romantic pose and we have to say, their chemistry looks crackling merely from these stills and we can't imagine how amazing it is going to be in the film. The duo recently wrapped the shooting of the film and sharing her experience of working with Varun on the film, Sara wrote in her Insta post, "And that’s a wrap on #coolieno1. Thank you @varundvn for being the best and coolest coolie No one better to have helped carry my ‘baggage’ (pun intended), carry me through what I couldn’t carry off, and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time Will miss irritating you constantly.". Varun Dhawan Celebrates 'Coolie No 1' Wrap with Pancakes.

Check Out Her Instagram Post:

Also sharing the same stills, Varun wrote, "Tere nakhre hamesha uthaunga meri sara. Tu ladki hain ek number #coolieno1." The pictures are receiving a lot of love on Instagram. A user wrote, "My favourites in one single frame"

While Sara's recent release, Love Aaj Kal turned out to be box office dud, it looks like she's all set to bounce back with Coolie No 1. The film is all set to release on May 1, 2020.