Vidhu Vinod Chopra is a passionate director and an indulgent producer. While his directorial fetched him a lot of praise and acclaim, his production ventures earned him lots of money. It seems the filmmaker has found a good balance between the two which helps him keep creativity alive with money coming in. His journey is quite impressive. His first student short film Monkey At Money Hill won National Film Award for Best Short Experimental Film and the Guru Dutt Memorial Award for Best Student Film. What an honour for someone who is just making a humble beginning in cinema! Thus, VVC always had a flair for filmmaking from an early stage. In fact, his documentary An Encounter With Faces was nominated at the Oscars in 1979.

An Encounter with Faces was nominated at the Academy Awards in the Best Documentary Short Subject category. It captures the plight of children in orphanages at Dongri and Mankhurd in Bombay. The movie lost the trophy to The Flight Of The Gossamer Condor. Check it out here.

Many years later, VVC's Eklavya was sent to the Oscars as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film category. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan among others.

