A press release shared by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz reveals that Aliya Fakhri, sister of actress Nargis Fakhri, has been charged with first-degree murder and other related offences after she allegedly set a deadly fire in a detached garage in the Jamaica neighbourhood of NYC. The fire tragically claimed the lives of Edward Jacobs, her ex-boyfriend, and his friend Anastasia Etienne. According to the release, on November 2, Aliya arrived at the front door of a two-storey detached garage around 6.20 AM and yelled, "You're all going to die today" to Edward, who was inside. A witness, hearing the shout, came down to find the garage engulfed in flames.

Anastasia Etienne went downstairs upon hearing the fire, but returned upstairs to try and rescue Edward Jacobs, who was asleep at the time. Unfortunately, the fire quickly consumed the building, and both Edward and Anastasia died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Aliya Fakhri Murder Case

Aliya Fakhri, 43, has been indicted by a grand jury on four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, and charges of arson in both the first and second degree, as per the press release. Supreme Court Justice John Zoll arraigned Aliya, who was remanded in custody. If convicted, Aliya faces a potential life sentence in prison. She is scheduled to appear in court for next hearing on December 9.

