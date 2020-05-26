Zoa Morani Donates Plasma For The Second Time; Becomes The Corona Saviour We Need In These Grim Times (View Tweet)

Zoa Morani (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Producer Karim Morani's daughter Zoa Morani who recovered from the deadly coronavirus in April, on Tuesday (May 25) visited Nair Hospital in Mumbai and donated plasma for the ones in need. However, this is not her first time doing this good deed as earlier on May 9 she had done the same for COVID-19 treatment. Corona survivor, Zia took to her social media and shared a picture of herself and also mentioned how last time her plasma helped a patient come out of the ICU. The photo shared sees her on the hospital bed amid the process. COVID-19: Kiran Kumar, Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani - List Of Bollywood Celebs Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

For the unversed, Zoa Morani’s sister Shaza Morani and father Karim Morani also recovered from COVID-19 in April. As they say, the ones who have gone through the phase can understand it more and what Zoa is doing for the COVID positive patients is indeed noteworthy. "Plasma donation round 2! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU, Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered COVID patients come out and donate their blood, u may be able to help someone," her post'scaption read. Zoa Morani Donates Blood in Mumbai for Plasma Therapy, Requests All COVID-19 Survivors to Come Forward and Help Those Affected By Coronavirus (View Pics).

Plasma donation round 2 ! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone” #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy pic.twitter.com/GDoJ1n25te — Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) May 26, 2020

Earlier, Zoa after her first-time experience of donating plasma for the patients talked to The Indian Express about her feeling. She had said, It was a fascinating experience. The entire team at Nair hospital were very enthusiastic and so concerned about my safety. The equipment was brand new with disposable kits for each donor. The research is ongoing, and they said if need be, they would call me back for round 2 of donation if it works." Well, are in awe. Stay tuned!