BTS Drop the Music Video of Black Swan and We Can Already Imagine their Fans Grooving on It (Watch Video)

BTS Music Video of Black Swan out now (Photo Credits: YouTube)

BTS' decision to drop the music video for their track Black Swan, which appears on their new album Map Of The Soul: 7 is like a breath of fresh air amid the news of coronavirus attack in different parts of the world. We can at least cherish this new video and the song that's nothing less than a treat for the band's fans. The beauty of this video is its underrated setting. It allows the band members to shine and they captivate your attention throughout. BTS Appear on Carpool Karaoke, Sing Finesse, Clap to Friends Theme, Pretend to Understand English and Ooze Awesomeness (Watch Videos).

A special mention to Jungkook who steals everyone's thunder (at least for us). The song has a nice rhythm to it and you'll instantly find yourself humming to its tune. It's catchy and bound to find a place in your playlist. Map Of The Soul: 7 came out on 21 February and featured collaborations with Sia and Halsey. The idea is to take Map Of The Soul: 7 on a world tour this year. The band is scheduled to perform in the US, London, the Netherlands, Berlin, Barcelona and Japan. However, they were compelled to cancel their opening dates at Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul on 11 and 12 April due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Dus Bahane featuring BTS and Halsey is All You Need to Watch to Drive Away Your Weekday Woes!

Check Out the Music Video of BTS' Black Swan

Recently the boys described their comeback ‘like a big diary for our past seven years’. RM explained, "It’s kind of about how we could stumble from time to time but we get, we got back up. And so, like, ON is, like, when did people first hear about the title ON? It’s like, what’s ON? You know, it’s like, it’s very brief. When we say ON it’s like, we on, or, like, on air. It’s like, bring it on. We, we could like imagine it many things. Yeah, so it’s like a declaration for that we have admitted our, like, destiny, you know, all the, all the pains and all the shadows."