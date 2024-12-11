A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the organisers of a grand event near the National Defense Academy (NDA) in Pune on December 8. The event, which was a lavish birthday celebration hosted by Balaji Rao, owner of Venky's Group of Companies, featured some of the biggest names from the music world, including Shankar Mahadevan, Akon and Whigfield. The birthday celebrations turned controversial after nearby residents of the venue complained of loud music. Sunita Williams’ 59th Birthday: Sonu Nigam, Shaan and Other Music Stalwarts Wish the NASA Astronaut With Heartwarming Musical Tribute (Watch Videos).

FIR Filed Over Noise Violations at Pune Event Featuring Akon and Shankar Mahadevan

The birthday celebration of Balaji Rao which took place on the night of December 8 caused significant disturbance to the residents of Bavdhan and nearby areas. According to Punekar News, over 100 residents gathered at the Bavdhan police station on Monday (December 9) and filed a complaint against the organisers of the event. They complained of loud music and bright LED lights being used during odd hours disrupting their lives. An FIR has been filed against Adinath Sambhaji Mate, the organiser of the party.

According to the social media posts shared by the residents regarding the disturbance caused, the birthday bash continued till 5:30 AM the next day. However the the complaint registered by the police claims that the event ended by 2:30 AM. According to the police, the event organised by Adinath Sambhaji Mate violate noise limit guidelines causing disturbance to the nearby residents in Bavdhan, Pashan, Baner and surrounding areas. Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2024: R&B Star Akon and Iconic Bands Boney M and KORN To Perform at Music Event.

Charges include Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections of 292 and 293 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules of 2000, the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986 and the Maharashtra Police Act of 1951. The case drew attention due to its star-studded lineup including performances by the popular trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy along with global stars Akon and Whigfield.

