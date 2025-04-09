The anticipation surrounding Good Bad Ugly, the much-awaited film of Ajith Kumar, has reached its peak. With a day for its grand theatrical release, the Adik Ravichandran film is already making waves at the box office. According to the latest reports, the advance booking for Good Bad Ugly has been nothing short of extraordinary, with the Day 1 sales crossing a staggering INR 14 crore mark at the Indian box office. Don't forget, two other big films are also releasing tomorrow (April 10) - Sunny Deol's Jaat and Mammootty's Bazooka. Let us take a look into the advance booking of these films so far. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Is Delightfully Badass in This Gloriously Cut Promo of Adhik Ravichandran’s Upcoming Movie (Watch Video).

‘Bazooka’ Advance Ticket Sales

Bazooka is undoubtedly Mammootty's most anticipated release. The Malayalam superstar who dominated in 2024 with films like Bramayugam, Abraham Ozler and Turbo returns to the big screens with debutant director Deeno Dennis' action thriller Bazooka. Despite Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan continuing its box office domination, Bazooka has started on a decent note with its pre release ticket sales.

According to a report in Koimoi, Mammootty's Bazooka has already earned INR 95 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) in India, with 56,000+ tickets sold. In Kerala, the film has registered INR 89 lakh in Kerala for the premiere day.

‘Jaat’ Advance Ticket Sales

Sunny Deol, whose last film was the 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2, is preparing for his highly awaited comeback with Gopichand Malineni's directorial Jaat. The movie stars Regina Cassandra as the female lead, with Randeep Hooda playing the antagonist. The movie, backed by Mythri Movie Makers, carried huge hype as the Bollywood star marked his return to the big screen after 1.5 years.

For Day 1, tickets worth INR 90 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) have been sold for Sunny Deol's Jaat at the Indian box office, including a sale of 47,000+ tickets. If we compare this with the Bollywood star's last theatrical release, Gadar 2, which closed its Day 1 advance booking by selling tickets worth INR 17.73 crore, Jaat's numbers are relatively low. However, Sunny Deol's star power could play a crucial role in turning the tables.

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Advance Ticket Sales

What and year for Thala fans! Ajith Kumar is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly. This is the Tamil superstar's second release in 20255, with the first one being Vidaamuyarchi in February. The movie, however, did not impress fans and critics, and this is the actor's chance to bounce back. With Ajith Kumar's star power and huge fan following, Good Bad Ugly is doing great at the advance booking ticket sales.

As of 11 AM, the Tamil action comedy sold tickets worth 14.40 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the domestic box office. More than 7.45 lakh tickets have been sold so far.

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Cracks 2025 Indian Advance Ticket Sale Charts

The advance booking sales of Good Bad Ugly look so impressive that it doesn't surprise us that it has surpassed the opening day's pre-sales of Venkatesh Daggubati's Telugu hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam (INR 12.40 Cr) and Vicky Kaushal's much-talked-about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic, Chhaava (INR 13.85 Cr). ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Drama Has Become 2025’s First True Blockbuster.

With the above data, it’s evident that Good Bad Ugly is currently winning the race. However, there’s still time, and the numbers are sure to witness a twist.

