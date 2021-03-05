Singer Adele has finalised her divorce from Simon Konecki. The couple separated two years ago. Adele and Konecki have reached an agreement on their divorce settlement but they are yet to officially part ways, according to a report in etonline.com. Adele Reaches Divorce Settlement with Ex Simon Konecki 2 Years After Split.

The couple was blessed with a son in 2012, after which they got married in 2017. They parted ways in April 2019. In fact, there were also reports of Adele dating rapper Skepta right after the separation. Singer Adele and husband Simon Konecki Parted Their Ways.

However, Adele had taken to Instagram to clarify that she was single. "I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!... Peace out till next year," she had posted. The singer is known for her songs such as Rolling in the Deep, Set Fire to the Rain and Someone Like You, besides the title song of the James Bond hit Skyfall, which won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

