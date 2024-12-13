Things seem to be getting completely out of hand for Jay-Z as another load of troubles fall upon him amid rape allegations. Rymir Satterthwaite, the man who claims to be the illegitimate son of the rap legend, has publicly expressed his frustration over the hip-hop mogul refusing the legal accusations surrounding his paternity. The 31-year-old has now accused Jay-Z of getting his mom pregnant at 16. Amid Jay-Z’s Rape Lawsuit, Beyoncé Celebrates Blue Ivy Carter’s Voice Role in Disney’s ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’.

Jay-Z’s Secret Son Accuses Him of Denying Biological Ties

While speaking to DailyMail.com, Rymir Sattherthwaite wanted out his frustration over Jay-Z denying biological ties with him and his family. He said, "It is both heartbreaking and frustrating to see Mr Carter respond to allegations with such deflection and attacks." He continued, "My late mother, Wanda, was just 16 years old when she became pregnant with me and for years, I have sought clarity about my identity."

Jay-Z’s Love Child Slams Him Amid Rape Lawsuit

Satterthwaite said that this was not about "greed" or "spectacle" but just uncovering "the truth". These allegations come amidst Jay-Z's mounting legal battles concerning allegations of sexual assault from an unnamed woman. The "Empire State of Mind" singer and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused by the woman of raping her at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000.

