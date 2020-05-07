Andy Serkis To Host an 'Armchair Marathon', Will Give a 12-Hour Live Reading Of The Hobbit to Raise Money For Health Charities

Andy Serkis (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus outbreak has forced countries all over to deal with a massive problem of resources, particularly for the health sector. Celebrities have been doing their bit to raise funds by hosting live events virtually among other things. Lord Of The Rings and Planet Of The Apes star Andy Serkis is also now set to help out NHS UK by participating in the 'armchair marathon'. The actor will be doing a continuous, live reading of J R R Tolkien's novel, The Hobbit. Serkis will be reading the entire book from start to finish with no breaks. The proceeds that will be earned from this event will be going to UK charities NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings. Tom Hardy's Venom 2 Gets a Director; Andy Serkis Roped in to Direct this Big Sequel.

The actor confirmed the same on social media as he posted a video inviting everyone for the same. The 'armchair marathon' at 10 AM in the UK on Friday, May 8. In his message, Serkis said, "So many of us are struggling in isolation during the lockdown. While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12-hour armchair marathon across Middle Earth whilst raising money for two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need.”

This is not the first fantasy book that is having its virtual reading session. Recently, Wizarding World confirmed that the first book from J K Rowling's Harry Potter saga will also be read online by various celebrities who will each read out one chapter. It includes celebs such as Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning and more.

Check Out Andy Serkis' Post Here:

I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written. Join me for a 12-hour armchair marathon reading of “The Hobbit”, in aid of two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need@NHSuk @bestbeginnings #hobbitathon pic.twitter.com/q8qIO3diPT — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) May 7, 2020

In one of his video posts from a few days ago, the actor also confirmed that he's spending his lockdown working on Venom 2. Serkis showing us a glimpse of his computer screen revealed that he's finishing the editing work on Venom: Let Their Be Carnage amid this quarantine.