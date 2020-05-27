As Paul Bettany Turns 49, Let's Revisit the Actor's Best Scenes as Vision in the MCU

Paul Bettany As Vision (Photo Credits: Disney)

Paul Bettany turns 49 today. He has starred in great movies like A Beautiful Mind and A Knight's Tale. And also in not-so-great-but-interesting projects like the underrated horror film, Legion. But his career really took off and he became a global star after he made his debut in the MCU as the humanoid superhero, Vision - the one with the mind stone.

But point to be noted, not many know, that Paul was a part of the MCU since the very beginning. He was the very voice of JARVIS, Tony Starks' AI, since Iron Man. It was impeccable forethought by the studio that they cast Paul in a role years prior to it was even on the paper properly. Iron Man came out in 2008, but Paul did not play Vision until 2015.

Talking about playing Vision, Paul had the sweetest thing to say in an interview. "My daughter met me as…the Vision for the first time and I think she was just three. Or maybe just even about to turn three. And she just ran up to me and gave me a hug. She knew entirely who it was. And I…had been very worried about what her response would be. And then at the end of the day when I took it all off she had her first ever meltdown. And she went, ‘I want purple daddy’…Which, as I’m sure you can all imagine, was a little depressing," he revealed.

As Paul celebrates his birthday during the lockdown, we are going to look back at some of the best moments of the actor as the purple superhero.

Vision Picks Mjolnir

Death By Wanda

Vision Saves Thor

Vision Kills Ultron

Flirty Vision

Despite the death of his character in Avengers: Infinity War, Paul Bettany will reprise Vision in the upcoming Disney Plus series, WandaVision. It is highly unlikely that his character will be resurrected. "Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Wanda Maximoff and Vision begin to suspect things are not as they seem as the two live their ideal suburban life," the official synopsis of the series reads. We are looking forward to seeing the actor as Vision one last time.