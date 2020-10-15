Rapper Cardi B just experienced an 'oops' moment as she accidentally posted her topless picture on the internet. She revealed the details about it in an Instagram live later. She stated that she was 'in bed' with Offset, her husband against whom she filed divorce the previous month. The WAP fame sensation admitted getting panicky after the whole controversial act happened. Cardi B Says She Is ‘Not Hurt’ After Ending Her Marriage with Offset.

The 28-year-old star was quoted explaining it to fans, "'I’m leaning in the f***king bed, right? And I’m telling Offset, "Yo I feel like…I’m taking the f***ing picture and then I f***ing press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like "Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading!"

She went on to reveal Offset's reaction as, "Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa. There is a picture of the f***ing tit!." Adding more about this mishap, she added, "By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that s**t, everybody and their mom saw. They were all over the internet."

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017 and have a daughter named Kulture. They had an on-off relationship for a while due to Offset's cheating scandal. The rapper also filed a divorce against him last month in Atlanta saying 'no prospects for a reconciliation' exist.' However, in past couple of days, they have been spending time with each other once again.

