Celine Dion has become a legend over the years with 35 years of experience in the industry on her. She wrote her first song at the age of 12 if you can believe it. And the singer made her American dream come true after she sang the theme song for Beauty and the Beast with Peabo Bryson, which won her a Grammy Award and an Academy Award. Love Again Trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Heughan's Meet-Cute Story is Propelled By Celine Dion and a Nick Jonas Cameo.

Celine went on to make even more amazing music that has been engrained in the hearts of millions for years, and impacted the world with many of her powerful classics. To this day I burst out randomly singing "my heart will gooo onn" sometimes, so you get what I mean. So for her birthday, here is a walk down memory lane packing a punch of nostalgia. Happy Birthday to Celine Dion! Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside Rolling Stone Office For Her Exclusion From the Publication's 'Greatest Singers' List.

My Heart Will Go On

All By Myself

The Power of Love

Beauty And The Beast With Peabo Bryson

Somebody Loves Somebody

With that I end my list of some nostalgic songs from Celine, even though there are many more that I'm sure we loved dancing and singing to as kids, and still do. Celine recently revealed the heartbreaking news that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome and we are sending loads of love her way.

