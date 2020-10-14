Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins hands with Blumhouse Productions, known for making moderately budgeted horror-thrillers, to produce Evil Eye. With a cast comprising predominantly of actors of Asian-origin, Evil Eye is a mystery thriller based on an audio play by Madhuri Shekar. Shekar herself has scripted the film, which is directed by Elan and Rajeev Dassani. Evil Eye stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani and Omar Maskati in the lead, along with Bernard White. Evil Eye Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Produced Spooky Thriller Is Unimaginative and Dull.

Evil Eye is about Usha, a superstitious Indian mother who is worried about the man Pallavi, her daughter who is staying in USA, is dating. She begins to believe that Sandeep is actually the reincarnation of her former love, who she accidentally killed 30 years ago. She thinks before dying, he cast an evil eye on her unborn daughter. While neither Pallavi nor her husband believes her, Usha tries to find more signs that her fears are true, till Sandeep himself reveals his cards to her. Evil Eye, while low on horror, is more about how the protagonist deals with her past trauma, before it turns into a cliched thriller.

So what happens in the end? Here's LatestLY trying to decode the climax of the film, including its cliffhanger. Needless to say, SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Ending

After confronting Sandeep, who remembers his past life clearly, Usha is forced to be silent by him for the sake of her daughter's life. However, when she goes to meet her, Usha manages to convey to Pallavi that all is not right with her fiance.

A Still from Evil Eye

Sandeep loses his anger at the betrayal and reveals his murderous instincts by first stabbing Usha and then trying to kill Pallavi. An injured Usha manages to save her daughter by bashing Sandeep's head repeatedly, fatally injuring him.

The Cliffhanger

Usha survives the stabbing, and she reconciles with her daughter in the hospital.

A Still from Evil Eye

We then see the corridor of the hospital, which we believe to be a different one, when we hear a heart rate monitor spiking up before flatlining. The next scene, we see a newborn baby trying to open its yes, and on its right hand, we see a red spot in its right hand.

What Does It Mean?

The flatlining of the heart rate monitor means that Sandeep, who didn't die when Usha attacked him, does so at the hospital.

A Still from Evil Eye

However, since reincarnation is the main theme of the film, he is presumably reborn again, therefore continuing his vendetta saga against Usha and now her daughter.

There is also Usha who has seemingly exorcised her past demons, and is now looking forward to spending more time with her daughter. She has also eyed the resident doctor to be a potential match for Pallavi, continuing her behaviour of being a typical Indian mom.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 12:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).