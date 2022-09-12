There is no doubt that Hans Zimmer is one of the biggest and best composers working today. With a discography that includes a long line of iconic films, Zimmer has constantly put out soundtracks that has resonated with the audiences in the best way possible. Gladiator, The Lion King, Dune, Blade Runner 2049 and more, the composer’s bombastic and huge scale blend of blockbuster and emotional soundtracks is something that many can’t seem to match. However, there is one collaboration of his that will always remain iconic. Christopher Nolan Birthday Special: From The Dark Knight’s Car Chase to Interstellar’s Docking Sequence, 8 Visually Enthralling Sequences Directed By the Famed Filmmaker!

The last 2000s and the early 2010s were owned by the partnership of Christopher Nolan and Hans Zimmer. Working on six films together, the director-composer duo set out to give us some of the best soundtracks that we would ever hear in the four walls of a theatre. So, to celebrate Hans Zimmer’s 65th birthday, let’s rank all of the four huge collaborations he had with Christopher Nolan.

Dunkirk

The World War II action-drama that focused on the evacuation of Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan and Hans Zimmer went for quite the thrilling tone that involved a repetitive rhythm mixed in with clicks of Nolan’s own stop-watch. Having you at the edge of your seats, the soundtrack builds up to a massive payoff that enhances the stakes of the scene.

Inception

An espionage film that involved stealing secrets by infiltrating one’s dreams, Inception saw the third time the iconic duo worked together. Having a blockbuster soundtrack that still had enough heart to it to bring the emotions back home, Inception is a jaw-dropping collaboration that includes some great tunes like “Time” and more.

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Having three films in the trilogy – Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, Nolan and Zimmer’s relationship began here. Focusing on the Caped Crusader, what’s so great about the soundtrack here is that how there is a continuity maintained throughout all three of the films. While villain’s might change, Batman’s theme itself doesn’t feel distinct as a hopeful undertone is provides within its notes.

Interstellar

The main concept behind making Interstellar's soundtrack was that it's not a sci-fi film, but an exploration of a relationship between a father and a daughter. That theme is present throughout the film as the organ-heavy soundtrack does its best in evoking emotions that would definitely have you crying in the theatre.

While Nolan and Zimmer haven’t worked together since 2017 due to the composer’s other commitments, here is hoping they do team up soon once again. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

