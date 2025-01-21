Hold onto your hats, Swifties, because we’ve got some exciting news! Taylor Swift, the queen of pop herself, is reportedly all set to perform in India for the first time – and guess where she’s headed? To the grand wedding of Jeet Adani (Gautam Adani’s youngest son) and Diva Shah, according to News18 Showsha. Yes, you read that right! The wedding, already generating buzz for its expected opulence, might have Taylor headlining the pre-wedding celebrations. It’s shaping up to be one of the most star-studded events of 2025, making waves in both the business and entertainment world. Jeet Adani Wedding: From Travis Scott Performance to 1000+ Luxury Cars for Guests, What Reports Say About Lavish Celebrations Planned for Gautam Adani’s Son and His Would-Be Wife Diva Shah.

Is India Ready for Taylor Swift? Rumours Point to Her First Performance at Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s Wedding!

Taylor Swift is reportedly in talks to perform at the pre-wedding festivities of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah. This would mark her first-ever performance in India. While her presence hasn’t been confirmed, discussions are reportedly progressing. “Yes, this is true. Taylor Swift’s team is in talks with the Adanis to perform at one of the pre-wedding festivities of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah. Even though Taylor has not confirmed her presence, talks are underway and looks like the grand wedding will mark her first performance in India," an insider News18. Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Marriage on Cards! Close Friend Reveals ‘Good News’ For Swifties and Fans of NFL Super Bowl Winner.

Gautam Adani’s Son, Jeet, Set to Marry Diva Shah in a Grand Affair

Gautam Adani’s son, Jeet Adani, got engaged to Diva Shah in March 2023 in a low-key ceremony held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The engagement was a private affair, away from the spotlight. Now, with the wedding on the horizon, the couple is expected to tie the knot later this year, making it one of the most anticipated events in both business and social circles.

