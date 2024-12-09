Jay-Z, the husband of singer Beyoncé, has vehemently denied allegations of rape, which were made by a woman (named as Jane Doe) who claims the incident took place following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) after-party. The civil lawsuit, initially filed in October and refiled in December, accuses Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of drugging and raping her when she was 13 at a private residence in New York City. In response to the claims, Jay-Z has rejected the allegations, calling them ‘heinous in nature’. A statement issued through Roc Nation, the company founded by Jay-Z, labelled the lawsuit a ‘blackmail attempt’ and criticised the plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, for what it described as a ‘pattern of theatrics’. Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Drugging and Raping 13-Year-Old Girl at 2000 VMAs After-Party.

Jay-Z’s Statement on Rape Allegations

In his statement, Jay-Z slammed attorney Tony Buzbee, writing, “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a "lawyer" named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case. This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics! I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I'm more than prepared to deal with your type.”

The rapper also wrote, “We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain, Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.” Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sex Trafficking Case: Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Usher and More Hollywood Celebrities Named in Alleged ‘Diddy List’ (Watch Video).

Jay-Z’s Statement via Roc Nation

(Photo Credits: X/@RocNation)

Meanwhile, in September 2024, Diddy was arrested and charged in the Southern District of New York with ‘racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transporting individuals for prostitution’. He is currently in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial. His trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).