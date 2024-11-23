Kanye West and his legal troubles just never seem to end! The rap icon, also known as Rapper Ye, is facing a new lawsuit from Jenn An, a former contestant of America's Next Top Model, for sexually assaulting her. The incident happened in 2010 during the music video shoot of pop duo La Roux's track "In For The Kill" also featuring Kanye West. Not an Architect, Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Was Rapper’s ‘Orgy Coordinator’ – Reports.

Kanye West Strangled the Model?

According to the lawsuit, the incident took place on September 7, 2010, at a hotel in New York City. According to Ann, Kanye chose her to be one of the background dancers and models. The rapper allegedly pointed out at her and said, "Give me that Asian girl." An claims to have told Kanye, "I'm not wearing very much", to which the rapper responded, "That's why I chose you." All the other models were asked to exit the room. An asserts that she was subjected to a "dangerous and disturbing" shoot during which Kanye strangled her with both hands and gagged her with his fingers.

During the sexual assault, Kanye screamed, "This is art. This is fu**ing art. I am like Picasso." An alleged that Universal Music Group and other prominent industry figures also helped suppress the details regarding the incident. According to the suit, "Kanye West's gendered, hateful and abusive controversies were a brand which was too profitable for defendant Universal Music to intervene, despite his unlawful conduct. Kanye West Accused of Drugging and Assaulting Ex-Assistant Lauren Pisciotta at Sean Diddy Combs’ Party, New Lawsuit Reveals Horrifying Details.

The new lawsuit comes just a month after Kanye's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, accused him of drugging and raping her at a party hosted by jailed rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

