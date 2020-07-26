Kanye West is right now at the helm of the controversy due to his rally for the US Presidential bid 2020. He definitely was excited for his run but things went tumbling down after his meltdown at the South Carolina rally. He revealed some of the shocking personal details about his wife Kim Kardashian and their kid which sent a shock wave across the internet. After his few angry rant on Twitter against Kim and family post meltdown, he has now apologized to her. Kim Kardashian Extends Support To Husband Kanye West, Urges Everyone To Give Compassion In Her Official Statement (View Posts).

His tweets reads as, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me." Check out his tweet below.

Kanye West's Tweet:

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Earlier, Kim sent out an official statement through her Instagram stories, supporting her husband and his dreams. She revealed that he has bipolar disorder and that he needs empathy and support at the given moment. Kanye had revealed about their abortion plan in public which left his family distressed and aghast. He also in his tweets had called Kim and Kris Jenner as 'white supremacist.' The rapper also claimed that he has been trying to divorce Kim since prison reform meet with Meek Mill. However, those tweets have been now deleted and Kanye West has apologized to make things better.

