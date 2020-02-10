Laura Dern Birthday: 3 Oscar Worthy Roles That Made Us Fall In Love With Her

Laura Dern Movies (Photo Credits: File Image)

Laura Dern turns 53 today. The actress can give a stellar performance in a summer film like Jurassic Park, let alone when she is assigned an author-backed role. The actress has earned three Academy Award nominations in total including her most recent win for her role in Marriage Story. We were so happy to see her bag the trophy this time around, as she did not take the Oscar home the previous two times. Her chances of winning the Oscar this time were very high since she had already won BAFTA and Golden Globe this year for her act.

Today, we are going to look at all of Laura Dern's three Oscar nods and her performances in the film. Along with taking the trophy home, she has also earned a lifetime reason for appreciation with her performances. Just One Drink: Laura Dern to Play a Bartender in Upcoming Quibi Series.

Rambling Rose

In 1992, the actress featured in the lead role in this film on the backdrop of the Great Depression. She starred alongside her mother Diane Ladd in the film and both the actresses earned nominations at all big award shows. This was the first time a mother-daughter duo was nominated at the Oscars in the same year, that too, for the same film.

Wild

More than a decade later, Laura earned another nomination for Wild in 2015. She did not bag the Best Supporting Actress trophy that season, but her performance remains one of the best in cinema. She played the role of Reese Witherspoon's mother in the film and her performance will certainly move you.

Mariage Story

Laura plays the role of a lawyer for Scarlett Johansson's character, whose marriage has fallen apart. The nuanced performance deserves all the appreciation in the world. She looks glamorous in the film, but her role is not limited to just that. Her monologue about women has won the internet over. Her dialogue delivery as she accused God of not even having sex with Mary will make you laugh but also think at the same time. Well deserved win, at the Oscars.

So, which one of these performances by Laura Dern is your favourite? Tell us about in the comments section. Laura also gave a fine performance in the film, Little Women, in 2019. Do check that out as well. And for the Jurassic Park enthusiasts, she is returning to the film franchise once again, reviving her role Ellie Sutler. "I love Ellie Sattler and I have grown up with her alongside me. [There are] so many children, and particularly young women, who idolized and felt she was sort of one of their first feminist, badass action characters," she said in an interview recently, explaining her decision to return.