Lean On Me Singer Bill Withers Dies at 81 Due To Heart Related Complications

Bill Withers Dies At 81 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Veteran soul singe Bill Withers has passed away at the age of 81. Withers is survived by his wife Marcia Johnson and their two children, Todd and Kori. The family issued a statement where they revealed that he died due to heart-related complications. The singer will be remembered for his songs like "Lean On Me", "Lovely Day" and "Ain’t No Sunshine." May his soul rest in peace.

Withers' family issued a statement that read: "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,"

"As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones."

Listen To Lovely Day By Will Wither Here:

Bill's song "Lean On Me" was played at the inaugurations of presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. His song "Two of Us" has been remade and spoofed quite a few times. Eminem sampled the song for one of his tracks.

Talking about his music, Bill has said, "I write and sing about whatever I'm able to understand and feel. I feel that it is healthier to look out at the world through a window than through a mirror. Otherwise, all you see is yourself and whatever is behind you."

Bill served for nine years in the army and then went on work in a factory before pursuing a career in m music. After his first album's success, as per reports, he did not quit his factory job as he was unsure how long the musical carer would last.