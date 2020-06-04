George Floyd Peaceful Protesters Sing ‘Lean on Me’ Outside White House, Viral Videos Capture Powerful Moment of Unity

George Floyd Peaceful Protesters Sing ‘Lean on Me’ (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @velvetart/ Twitter)

It is the second week of protests over George Floyd’s death and police violence in the United States of America. Thousands of citizens across the state have taken to the streets, protesting against the systematic racial discrimination. Photos and videos of protesters being doused in tear gas, journalists being abused, cars and buildings being burned have dominated the media coverage, significantly. Amid the chaos, come moments from the peaceful protests happening in the nation. Captured by a journalist, a video shows thousands of protesters outside the White House in Washington D.C. singing Bill Withers’ song, “Lean on Me” in a surreal scene. As the video went viral, many attendees have shared more clips from the moment as they come together, singing the beautiful song from the 70s. Caeser, the ‘No Drama Llama’ Joins George Floyd Protest in Portland, Netizens Call His Presence ‘Therapeutic’.

It was an impromptu rendition near the White House. It was singer Kenny Sway who stood in the middle of the crowd, inspiring everyone in the crowd for a poignant and beautiful rendition of “Lean on Me.” With the song, the protesters conveyed a message of support for one another, as they swayed with their phone flashlights shining. Journalist and Twitter user Shabtai Gold captured the powerful moment and shared the video on social media. And internet users are sure loving it! More videos came up from the scene, as the crowd were upbeat at the protest site, blasting music, and waving signs—as a peaceful protest. Black Lives Matter Protest: Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

Watch Video of Crowd Singing 'Lean on Me'

Sing along outside the White House now to Lean on Me by Billy Withers pic.twitter.com/Ep2K6OyrVA — Shabtai Gold (@velvetart) June 4, 2020

Here's Another Video:

!!! Crowd of thousands outside the White House singing Lean On Me. This must be the closest we’ve come to a concert in months: pic.twitter.com/CzpQxwLQGs — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) June 4, 2020

It's Surreal!

Another remarkable visual: Peaceful #GeorgeFloyd demonstrators here outside the White House are now sitting, phone lights on, singing “Lean On Me” — all while military and federal police stand in front of military vehicles guarding the White House. pic.twitter.com/IzqC8snoxB — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) June 4, 2020

Peaceful Protesters

Surreal, beautiful, peaceful scene outside the White House as a man sings “Lean On Me” and thousands and thousands of protesters raise lighted cellphones and join their voices with his. pic.twitter.com/iAr0WWYc3u — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 4, 2020

Americans took to the streets following the death of African-American George Floyd, who was killed by a Minnesota police officer who knelt on the man’s neck, suffocating him to death. Floyd’s death, the latest in a line of killings of African-Americans by the law enforcement officers in the country has reawakened deep anger at black people who have fallen victim to police brutality and struggle for racial justice.