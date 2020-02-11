Matthew Perry's New Instagram Post With Former US President Barack Obama Will Make You Say, 'Could It Be More Epic?' - See Pic

Matthew Perry with Barrack Obama. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Matthew Perry recently made his Instagram debut and has been last actors from the lead cast of Friends to join the photosharing platform. In 2019, Jennifer Aniston made her Instagram debut and nearly broke the app after and also received a record number of followers in no time which made it to the Guinness book of world records. There's no doubt that her Friends character, Rachel Green has been extremely popular among fans and now with Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing on the app, we can only imagine how crazy it is going to get. The actor was welcomed by his Friends co-stars who posted fun pictures for his Insta debut. Matthew Perry’s Cryptic Tweet Is Hinting at Friends Reunion? (Read Tweets).

Matthew Perry recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with former US President, Barack Obama and called it 'Mancrush Monday'. In the picture, Obama is seen sharing a laugh with Perry and we are sure it's one of those Chandler Bing kind of jokes that left the former US President in splits. Sharing the picture, Perry wrote, "#mancrushmonday (Yes, that is @barackobama, and yes, he is laughing at shit that just came out of my mouth.)"David Schwimmer AKA Ross Geller on Friends Reunion: ‘Don”t Think It”s Possible’.

Check Out Matthew Perry's Instagram Post Here:

Fans of Perry are loving this post and a user also commented saying "Legends". After making his Insta debut, Matthew's first post on the photosharing app was a video of his Friends character Chandler Bing dancing with joy. The actor revealed that it conveyed how thrilled he was to join the platform. Given Matthew Perry's amazing sense of humour, we can't wait to see what more exciting posts the actor will be sharing on Instagram. Also, we bet you are still waiting on that Friends reunion update and that hopefully will come soon too!