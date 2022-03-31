Morbius starring Jared Leto is just a day away from its release in theatres. The story follows the story of Dr Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist who is suffering from a rare blood disease. After trying to cure himself with an experimental procedure, he slowly starts turning into a vampire. Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson also join the cast. Michael Keaton also reprises his role as Vulture/Adrian Toomes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Morbius. Morbius Review: Fans Are Concerned About the Negative Reviews of Jared Leto’s Marvel Movie.

The initial social media reactions suggested that the film is "about as bad as you were expecting," and now with critics finally watching the film, it looks like that might just be true. Reviews are in and it will be safe to say that the film has failed to impress the critics. Many felt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe could have delivered a better film that what Morbius was all about. Morbius Trailer Leak: From Venom to Michael Keaton’s Vulture, 6 Easter Eggs From the Leaked Trailer of Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff That Left Fans Confused - Here's Why!

Check Out What Various Publications Have To Say:

The Independent: "It can't be described as the wild, untethered disaster that some were secretly hoping for, either, because that would imply some level of creative risk. No, this is the flavourless product of far too many board meetings, where anything offered by director Daniel Espinosa has been whittled down to the level of pure "content". I'm not sure it's even meant to function as a film in the traditional sense. It's more a two-hour prelude to a post-credit scene, which happens to be one of the most sloppily written teases ever committed to screen. Morbius also doesn't have an ending. It simply cuts to the credits when everyone's had enough."

The Guardian: "With a snarl, with a roar, with a facial morph into horrible sub-Voldemort nasal loss and then back to being handsome, the Marvel superhero-vampire Morbius is with us. And sadly his superpower is being bafflingly dull. His story unfolds with all the dramatic shape of a screensaver and then ends – to be followed by two plonkingly anti-climactic post-credit stings whose sheepish purpose is to lay out more coming attractions from the very corporate Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). in case we justifiably felt that all this was a bit of a letdown."

Mashable: "Ruthless pacing rushes audiences across decades, around the globe, and through tiresome info-dumps about pseudo-science, bat behavior, and backstories. It's as if Espinosa doesn't trust we'll actually find this story interesting, so he allows no moments to breathe. Or perhaps, the speedy pacing is to make up for the lack of verve of the cast, many of whom speak in a tired tone as if they'd been dragged out of bed right before shooting – or maybe the hope is that if the plot moves fast enough, you won't have time to notice how achingly predictable every beat is, and how two-dimensional every character is. In a film that bounds from Costa Rica to Greece to New York City to "International Waters," this whole world only has six characters of consequence, and most of them could be summed up with a short phrase like "brainy love interest," "roguish bestie," and "father figure doomed to die because this is a superhero movie in only the most tedious ways.""

USA Today: "Most of the MCU movies and some of the recent DC films like The Suicide Squad are case studies on how to best introduce obscure superhero personas onto the screen. The gonzo Venom movies know and proudly own what they are. Morbius misses all those lessons and seems to be stuck among the more lackluster films from the early to mid 2000s a la Elektra. Even the mid-credits scenes that attempt to bring Leto's role into a larger landscape wind up being more confusing than cool. Rather than a fang-tastic time, Morbius is just a soul-sucking effort."

The Hollywood Reporter: "It's just a shame this opening salvo takes itself too seriously to have much fun with the mayhem, despite the potential in Smith's devilish turn for amusing interplay between the antagonists. Arjona carries herself with confidence but her character also gets a little lost in the carnage; perhaps the late-breaking romance between Martine and Michael will acquire more of a heartbeat in the next round. Leto certainly broods up a storm behind his veil of rock-star hair, but the movie has too little to distinguish it from the second-tier (or maybe third?) Marvel pack, ending up as more of the same."

The film which is a part of Sony's Spider-Man film universe, will be set in the same world as Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This is the third film set in that specific universe and is set to be the live-action debut of the character of Morbius. Latestly will be putting up their review on the film soon as well. Stay tuned.

