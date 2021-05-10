Odette Annable, The Unborn actress celebrates her birthday today. This American beauty is known for her acting skills but also has a beautiful family that you should know of. She tied the knot with Dave Annable in 2010 and is blessed with a beautiful daughter, Charlie Mae Annable. One look at Odette's Instagram account and you are convinced that she doesn't like to pretend. All her pictures are real with no filters whatsoever. Jennifer Lopez Birthday Special: 10 of the Most Outrageously Sexy Attires She Has Ever Donned - View Pics.

With no major photoshoot pictures or promotional brand campaigns, her social media account does give you an insight into what her real-life looks like. With happy family pictures and tons of beautiful memories, her account instantly melts your hearts and you can't stop admiring her. Cher Birthday Special: Witnessing Some Over-the-Top Fashion Moments by this Queen of Pop (View Pics).

Like Mother Like Daughter

A Fun Family Game Night

The Perfect Family Portrait

Ain't This the Cutest Selfie?

The Perfect Christmas Postcard

Taking a Trip Down The Memory Lane With Her Man

This Mother-Daughter Duo is Adorable

Speaking of Odette's professional life, she will be next seen in the CW series Walker season 2. She was recently promoted to the series regular and we can expect to see more of her in the coming seasons. And it suffices to say that with this announcement, she'll have an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Odette! Have a great one.

