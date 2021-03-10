Olivia Wilde, Hollywood's new favourite director celebrates her birthday on March 10. While the actress is widely recognised for her acting proficiency, she's also trying her hands at the direction and is even getting successful at it. Olivia Wilde's directorial attempt. Booksmart was widely praised by critics and viewers alike and keeping her same prowess in mind, she's also looking forward to directing her next outing, Don't Worry Darling. Starring Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles in lead roles, this psychological thriller is touted to be another amazing work of Wilde's. Olivia Wilde Roped In To Direct Female-Centric Movie For Marvel, Is It Their New Spider-Woman Movie?

And while she celebrates her big day, let's take a look at some of her other fine works as an actress.

Her

A romantic sci-fi drama that was nothing less than an emotional roller coaster ride, Her starred Joaquin Phoneix with Wilde. Though she had more of a cameo in the movie, her role was still impactful and she managed to grab our attention with that.

A Vigilante

Wilde starred as a domestic abuse survivor who becomes a vigilante to save other women who are facing similar horror. The movie was gritty and Wilde managed to shine throughout. Her acting was commendable and her role was impactful.

Rush

Based on a true story, Rush revolved around a Formula One racer who was famous for his rivalry with fellow driver Niki Lauda in the 1970s. Many critics believe this was amongst Wilde's toughest roles so far as she had to master a British accent while also portraying a real character.

Cowboys and Aliens

A rather gutsy movie on her part, this role demanded her to do her own stunts. Starring Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford as her co-stars, Wilde was able to match shoulders with these talented actors and yet stand out for her strong portrayal. Olivia Wilde Birthday Special: 7 Times the Actress Proved She's a Red Carpet Darling (View Pics).

TRON: Legacy

A big-budget movie that gave her all the recognition, this was her ticket to fame in a way. She played Quorra and had some cool action scenes in the movie which helped her grab eyeballs nonetheless.

Booksmart

Booksmart will strike a chord with all the teenagers. The movie is essentially about geeks who realise they can be nerds and fun-loving at the same time. The story revolves around two friends who realise they need to let loose and make up for all their lost time before graduation.

With another Marvel movie already in her kitty, we can only expect a bright future for this actress turned director. Here's raising a toast to her talented self. Happy Birthday, Olivia Wilde!

